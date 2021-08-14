(KMAland) -- For nearly 40 years, James Oil Company LLC out of Carlisle has supported the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show.
Scott James is owner and president of James Oil. He began his tenure with the family business in 1976. He worked alongside his father and has kept the business in his family since inception in 1947. Scott lives outside Hartford with his wife Bev. They have two sons, Devin and Logan. Scott explains that his family has helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa for decades.
“I think it’s just been a wonderful marriage that we’ve had. We support the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and we just felt that the Ronald McDonald House – for what they do for these families – it was just a win-win situation for both of us. The whole family has been honored and blessed to support the governor’s sale.”
In a company statement, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association said, “We broke $4.1 million of total revenue generation last year and we couldn’t have done that without Scott James and his crew.”
James says his family is excited for the 2021 Governor’s Charity Steer Show to return to the Iowa State Fairgrounds after the COVID-19 pandemic altered last year’s plans. He talks about some of his favorite memories of the show over the years.
“Not too long after it first started, Governor (Terry) Branstad was doing a lot of negotiating with Japan. They had several of their leaders over. They brought their pocketbooks and they spent some money, so that’s probably one of the most memorable ones. Also, meeting some of the celebrities throughout the years has been rewarding. It’s just been a wonderful experience for me and my family.”
Ronald McDonald Houses are located in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Sioux City. This year’s show will be held in-person at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 14th in the Livestock Pavilion.
“It’s a wonderful event. You get a chance to meet some celebrities, but most importantly it’s what the governor’s sale is about and that is raising money for the Ronald McDonald House so that they can help families when their children are in these hospitals fighting these illnesses.”
Twenty-four steers from across the state will compete for the championship designation, showmanship honors, and the People’s Choice award. The steers have been raised by Iowa youth involved in the cattle industry, and celebrities will accompany the young steer owners in the ring.
Immediately following the competition, the steers will be sold at auction with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.