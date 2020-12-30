(KMAland) -- Central Life Sciences continues to help farmers protect their stored grains from profit-robbing insects.
Recent data shows stored product insects such as lesser grain borers, confused flour beetles, saw-toothed grain beetles and Indian mealmoths cost the industry an estimated $2.5 billion per year.
Richard Alford – director of sales for specialty products – oversees sales of the Central Life Sciences line of post-harvest grain protectants. He says Central Life Sciences offers effective products, tools and advice to help producers prevent and control these infestations.
“You want to make sure a bin is completely clean when you go in and clean it out from the year before,” Alford said. “We use a product like Diacon PLUS and treat that inside the bin. It’s labeled to be treated broadcast anywhere and everywhere on the bin, as well as outside the bin so we can make sure a facility is clean when we bring grain in.”
Alford says insect infestations can cause contamination, odor and mold. But most importantly, they can reduce the value and overall quality of stored commodities.
“We can then treat the grain as it’s going into the bin with either Diacon, Diacon PLUS, PBO, or just Centynal, depending on the length of time that you are going to hold that grain and what the insect pressure is in that particular area,” Alford said.
Alford adds Central Life Sciences is excited for what’s to come in 2021.
“We have some new products that we will be launching in 2021, none of which I can talk about today,” he said. “As soon as they get final EPA clearance we will. This is core to our business. Stored grain is core to who we are.”
For more information on solutions for agriculture, visit centrallifesciences.com.