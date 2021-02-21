(KMAland) -- There's a new label for dicamba applied to soybean and, it includes a whole slew of changes farmers need to be prepared for this growing season.
Last fall the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced new five-year registrations for the dicamba-containing products XtendiMax, Engenia and Tavium. These labels include new and/or additional application restrictions. For instance, says University of Illinois Extension Weed Scientist Aaron Hager, the herbicides can only be used on dicamba-resistant soybean.
“If you remember, the labels of the initial products over the last three or four years have included essentially a similar listing of crops as you would find on the Clarity label. That is no longer the case. For example, XtendiMax now can no longer be applied to a cornfield.”
There are also new restrictions as it relates to buffer zones and endangered species says Hager. That last note is really important because the list of Illinois counties in the Endangered Species Protection Bulletin that can be found on the EPA's website sometimes changes.
“The biggest potential consequence of this is that sometimes farmers or applicators in five or six counties may not be aware the new buffer requirements apply to them since they are now in a county with endangered species.”
Some Illinois counties have been taken off that list, others have been added. There are five different counties on the 2021 Endangered Species Protection Bulletin list than in previous years. The full 2021 list includes 18 Illinois counties. Even with the five additional counties that number is down from the 27 that were listed in 2019.