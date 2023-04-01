(Washington) -- Work requirements for participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are once again under discussion during the process of writing a new farm bill.
David Scott (D-GA), ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, spoke at the Agri-Pulse 2023 Ag and Food Policy Summit. He says this is far from a new discussion.
“Every farm bill, it comes up. It's almost like it's an enemy because it's the same thing in 2018 under Trump's farm bill, and we have the same thing now. We got Dusty Johnson on my own Ag Committee coming out with this proposal. Listen, we need to finally accepts SNAP, and right now, the last thing we need to be talking about is trying to get people off of SNAP.”
Scott says SNAP already has strict work requirements.
“Currently, SNAP has a time limit on benefits that prevent non-disabled adults between the ages of 18 and 49, without children at home, they cannot receive SNAP more than three months of every three years unless they are working at least 20 hours per month.”
Many smaller farms and ranches haven’t made a lot of profit during the past five years.
“We have got to look at our system and provide help and strength where the need is the greatest, and it is helping keep our small family farms in business. And I will tell you this: there's no way that we are going to accept any cuts in this program.”
David Scott, the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee.