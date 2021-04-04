(KMAland) -- Soybeans prices prove the crop more profitable than recent years, making it critical to manage soybeans for higher yields, thus higher profit potential. Changing the way soybeans are traditionally managed requires a shift in thinking – a shift that is grounded in driving increased per acre profitability using methods demonstrated in several university studies.
Mike Hamilton, AdvanSix vice president for Plant Nutrients, says university studies show higher soybean yields are possible by adding ammonium sulfate, or AMS.
“We’ve been working with universities who've done studies and we’ve sponsored a number of studies at several universities, a number especially at Purdue University, and we've worked also with University of Illinois, and these folks have been seeing higher soybean yields pretty consistently, as high as about 13 bushels per acre.”
An increase of 13 bushels an acre of soybean yields translates to additional dollars in the pocket of producers.
“13 bushels today at current soybean prices, which obviously at a multi-year high now can translate to as much as $150 per acre. At our ammonium sulfate costs, application is only about $20 per acre, so it's a pretty considerable ROI right now for soybean growers.”
Hamilton says farmers generally understand and know the importance of ammonium sulfate on corn, but using AMS on soybeans is a new way of thinking.
“What we know and our customers know and farmers know about AMS is that, over a number of years, I think folks have been saying the benefits of using ammonium sulfate for both nitrogen and sulfur nutrition, but especially sulfur nutrition. Certainly as yields have been climbing for crops like corn and the amount of sulfur available from atmospheric deposition, the agricultural community recognizes adding sulfur back as part of the nutrition program is pretty critical. But one of the things that we are learning now is that we're starting to see this benefit of soybeans which hasn't been traditionally recognized.”
If nitrogen and sulfur levels are limited, then high yield soybean varieties cannot reach their full potential, stunting pod numbers and bean sizes. Hamilton adds AMS is proving to be a good source of the nitrogen and sulfur for soybeans, bringing with it maximized yields.
“Well, especially today with the opportunity that's out there at the prices that soybean farmers are going to be seeing in the marketplace, they really can't afford to miss the opportunity to get as much yield as possible. And what we're saying is that with folks like Purdue University is that they're going to get a return on investment for investing in ammonium sulfate and increasing their yields.”
