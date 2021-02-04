(KMAland) -- Massive China purchases led to another bullish round of export sales for the week ending January 28th.
The latest U.S. Export Sales Report released Thursday morning showed overall corn exports reached 7.52 million metric tons. Allendale commodities broker Greg McBride says sales were “very good” for the U.S.
“We knew we were going to have strong corn exports because of all of the buying that was announced by China last week,” McBride said. “It came in better than expected. Even though the top end number for the estimate was 7.8 million, which we all thought was too high, we did come in at a total combined for old crop and new crop at 7.52 million metric tons for corn. That looks fantastic. The old crop number was 7.436 million and that looks great.”
McBride says the report also showed bullish soybean sales, which had a total of 1.457 million metric tons.
“The old crop beans continue to be strong at a time where we would normally be seeing South America coming in and taking over,” McBride said. “Obviously, the new crop sales continue to be strong. Those October shipments should be good as well. Wheat was bullish. We continue to see that come in at or above expectations. And then the meal and oil side of things were good, but they were inside the estimated range.”
Reports say Brazil’s soybean harvest was 5% complete through February 1st, down 27% at the same point last year. January soybean exports from Brazil were reported at only 49,498 metric tons, the lowest monthly total from Brazil since January 2014.
The next U.S. Export Sales Report will be released on Thursday, February 11th. The team at Allendale can be reached by calling 800-262-7538, or you can visit allendale-inc.com.