Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.