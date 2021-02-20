(KMAland) -- The CHS Foundation will commit more than $4 million over the next three years to support FFA, Ag teachers and Ag education.
FFA Communications Manager Kristy Meyer says Ag teachers are pivotal in helping form the next generation of leaders.
"We've seen examples of them helping their communities, maybe contributing to food banks or helping with local community gardening. So, they are taking that service aspect and applying it not only to their communities, but also with their students. Showing their students how they can continue to give back and be part of their communities."
The funding will support existing efforts like teacher recruitment and retention, cooperative system education for students, and proficiency awards.
New areas of focus include supervised Ag experiences for students as well as state officer leadership programs.
Meyer added the CHS Foundation has been a generous partner with FFA for more than 40 years, and the continued funding has been even more important during this difficult time.
"Everything was a little uncertain not only in 2020 but going into 2021. Knowing that they believe in the future of agriculture and in our organization is really just reassuring to us and it shows that they understand the advancements that our organization makes in helping bring this future generation and its leaders along, and how important agriculture is to our society."
More than 760,000 student members, and 8,700 chapters are part of the National FFA Organization.