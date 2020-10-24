(KMAland) – A Clarinda graduate has been awarded a scholarship in honor of two former area teachers.
The Clarinda Foundation announced this week that Skie Campbell has been awarded the 2020 Harold & Dale McKinley Scholarship for $1,000. Campbell is a 2017 graduate of Clarinda High School and is currently in her third year at Iowa State University studying both animal science and agriculture education. Campbell is the daughter of James Campbell and Lori Christiansen of Clarinda.
The scholarship was established by the family of Harold and Dale McKinley and is awarded annually to either a Clarinda or South Page graduate enrolled in their junior or senior year of college pursuing a major in primary or secondary education. Harold taught in Clarinda and South Page from 1959-79, while Dale taught in both districts from 1960 to 1980.
For more information on the scholarship or other giving opportunities, contact the Clarinda Foundation at (712) 542-4412 or visit clarindafoundation.com.