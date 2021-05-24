(Clarinda) -- The U.S. Post Office building in Clarinda now bears the name of the Mother of 4-H.
At a special ceremony Monday afternoon, officials from the Postal Service, Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne and descendants of Jessie Field Shambaugh officially renamed the downtown building in honor of the Page County native. Shambaugh was a teacher and school superintendent in the early 1900s when she formed the Boys Corn Club and Girls Home Club, which eventually became 4-H. Mark Talbott is District Manager for the Postal Service's Iowa-Nebraska-South Dakota region. He says Shambaugh left a lasting legacy on youth throughout the country.
"In 1910, she designed a three-leaf clover pin with the letter H on each one of the leaves, representing head, hands and heart," said Talbott. "She added the fourth leaf for home, which later became known as health. The pin was used as an award, medal for outstanding club work and the motto for all the clubs was, 'To make our best better.'"
Seth Watkins is a farmer in the Clarinda area and the youngest grandson of Shambaugh. He says having the building renamed is an honor for his family.
"I do think that for my grandmother this honor is very special to our family," said Watkins. "But, it's also for all of us. 4-H touched the lives of so many people. I guess I hope that when we go by and see her name on that building it reminds all of us to continue to make our best better and follow that motto. It's just a good rule for life."
The renaming was made official in early January when outgoing President Donald Trump signed a bill passed through Congress authorizing the change. Axne sponsored the bill, along with Iowa's other three representatives. Axne says 4-H holds a special place in her heart.
"I was in fourth grade and we had moved to West Des Moines," said Axne. "My mom said, 'Girls, you're going to learn the values that I grew up with on the farm and we're going to start a 4-H troop here.' We just remember getting our girlfriends together and starting up this club and learning stuff we thought was really pretty cool."
Aside from teaching valuable life skills, Axne says 4-H teaches children about giving back.
"Really, it was about being a part of your community and bringing something to your community that you could share together and teaching people new things and growing together," said Axne. "That, to me, is what really stood out and how I met a lot of my friends. It means a lot to me."
The current Clarinda Post Office building has been in use since 1910 and postal operations have been ongoing in Clarinda since 1854. Postal officials presented a plaque that will now hang on the inside wall of the building.