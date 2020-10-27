(KMAland) -- The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Bayer, continues to look for new and novel ways to help farmers get the most out of their data.
The Climate Corporation has invested heavily in research and development to ensure its predictive models and digital tools provide significant value for farmers when they are deployed commercially. Rick Myroup is senior director of marketing for The Climate Corporation. He says science innovation continues to open new doors.
“One thing we’re really excited about that we’ve been talking about this year is with a new science product we call Trial Advisor,” Myroup said. “What this product does is it helps farmers understand what to test next in terms of corn hybrids. Farmers are testing in greater numbers than we’ve ever seen them test before and what they are searching for is the best hybrids for their operation, but you know how many hybrids there are every year. It’s a losing battle to try to keep up with testing everything that is out there. It’s just not efficient.”
Like it’s Climate FieldView platform, Trial Advisor gives farmers a deeper understanding of their fields so they can make more informed operating decisions to optimize yields, maximize efficiency and reduce risk.
“What Trial Advisor can help farmers to do is help them to understand which products that they have never tried before are the best fits for their operation,” Myroup said. “That way they can narrow down the products they are testing and they can look to test these new products that are optimized and selected for their operation, against those established products they’ve tried before, learn which ones might work for them in the future and become more efficient at testing, and then ultimately get faster at getting to those top end yields.”
For more information, please visit www.climate.com and follow the company on Twitter @climatecorp.