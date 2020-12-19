(KMAland) -- CommonGround, a group of women farmers connecting with non-farm consumers, recently celebrated 10 years of service.
CommonGround is a grassroots group of women farmers in 20 states having conversations about the food they grow. CommonGround farmers volunteer their time to share personal experiences, as well as science and research, to help consumers sort through the myths and misinformation surrounding food.
CommonGround volunteer and farmer from Minnesota Lauren Biegler.
“CommonGround is a group of women farmers, but we span all types of agriculture, that just love to have conversations with consumers about our farm, what we do on our farms and the things that we produce on our farms and why we make the decisions that we do on our farm. We definitely like to target other women and primarily that urban/suburban mom, so people that are primarily in charge of the purchasing and preparing food for their household.”
She says the conversations tend to focus on hot-button topics.
“The things you always hear about, GMOs, hormones, antibiotic use and meats, and we know that there is a lot of information out there, and there's a lot of really good stuff but there's also a lot of myths and misinformation out there. So, I think what we try to do is put a face to farming for a lot of these consumers. We also know that consumers are getting more and more removed from the farm, so they may not even have access to a farmer. So, sometimes we think that they have concerns about an issue, but for some consumers, it can just be actually meeting a farmer because some people never have.”
Learn more about their work at findourcommonground.com.