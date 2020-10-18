(Washington, D.C.) -- It looks as though government payments may make up almost 40 percent of farm income this year, with even more Congressional aid possibly on the way in the next Coronavirus relief package.
Texas Representative Michael Conaway is the Ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and spoke during a virtual event hosted by Agri-Pulse. Conaway says this level of government help for U.S. agriculture isn’t sustainable.
“Well no, we cannot maintain this level, an unprecedented level. If you go back to this time last year when we had the first MFP payments and everything that’s happened since then, that would be a stunning amount of money to put into any one farm bill that either Collin (Peterson) or I would get to write in the past. We got away from ad-hoc disaster relief for the right reasons; because you’re always subject to the whim of what’s going on in Washington, D.C. And if a disaster happens in rural America and the emphasis in D.C. is it’s not appropriate, then you’re not going to get it.”
He says strengthening the disaster programs in the farm bill is a much more sustainable way to help agriculture.
“What bankers and producers need is a steady-state understanding of where their protections are going to be, but we have moved toward that, at least starting in 2017 with WHIP, and now WHIP+, and everything else that’s going on; with the MFP payments and the COVID amounts, we can’t sustain that. And, I would agree with Chairman Peterson that bulking up a safety net they can rely on, I think, is a better alternative, or a better process, and is more repeatable and sustainable for producers and bankers out there.”
Improving the safety net for producers in the future is going to be a challenge when Congress writes a new farm bill.
“It would require that the chairman in 2023, if that’s when they write the next farm bill, have new resources to make that happen. We did a pretty good job in 2018 of having no new money and shuffling around as best we could, trying to take care of Title One and all the things going on back then. I think, realistically, whoever’s in charge in 2023 will need new resources. I don’t think you’ll be able to argue that you’d get the level of resources that we’ve had with MFP and WHIP too, WHIP +, and these COVID payments that you’re not going to be able to get that kind of new money in.”
Getting new resources for the agricultural safety net will either require other areas of government to spend less or the federal government to borrow more money. Conway, who’s retiring from Congress, prefers that other areas of government would learn to spend less, but that’s not something Congress is good at making happen.
“I’d prefer other areas of government to spend less, but these will be priority-setting exercises that quite frankly, Congress doesn’t do very well, because we can borrow money so it’s easier not to make those hard tradeoffs than to make them. But I would argue that food policy and food security is a national security interest and should be up there with the kinds of rationale as to why you would spend money here and not somewhere else in the federal government.”