(KMAland) -- Farms in the state of Illinois and around the nation are getting bigger. These farms have grown, generally speaking, by renting rather than purchasing additional acres and it has created a conservation policy issue.
Bigger farms, even average-sized grain farms, have a tougher time transitioning to different cropping methods and or policy requirements. University of Illinois Extension Agricultural Economist Gary Schnitkey points to cover crops as an example.
“There is no guarantee that that farmer is going to continue to farm that land into the future. So, we have to take into consideration the short-run costs totally borne by the farmer for long-run gains that may not necessarily accrue to the farmer. We have an issue there.”
An issue landowners and the government will need to address says the ILLINOIS Extension agricultural economist.
“So, as we look forward to these conservation practices, perhaps federal policies to incentivize those, we really do need to consider owners of land, farmers of land, and remember that 60 of those rented acres are on thousand-plus acre farms where economics are really key.”
Public policies that encourage cover crops and other conservation adoption practices need to consider rental incentive issues if widespread adoption on rented farmland is desired, says Schnitkey. Similar incentive problems, he says, could occur with the development of carbon markets. Those agreements likely are long-term, and uncertainties surrounding future control of the land may reduce farmer incentives to adopt on rented farmland.