(KMAland) -- Farmers around the country will soon be able to put their harvest equipment away as the 2020 corn and soybean harvest is approaching the finish line.
The latest Crop Progress Report from USDA on Monday showed the national corn harvest reached 91 percent completion as of Sunday. USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey says only six percent of Iowa’s corn crop remains to be harvested, almost four weeks ahead of last year.
“We do see the corn harvest reaching the 90 percent mark or greater in all Midwestern states except four,” Rippey said. “Those four are Indiana, now 86 percent complete, Wisconsin at 78 percent, Michigan 77 percent, and Ohio in last place at 64 percent complete. Some of those Eastern Corn Belt area producers are just waiting for the grain to dry down enough to be able to harvest without having to use propane mechanical means to dry the crop down.”
As of Sunday, the national soybean harvest reached 92 percent, just above the 90 percent five-year average. Rippey says only two percent of Iowa’s soybean crop remains to be harvested as farmers in most of the state have only scattered fields left to finish.
“There are only two states in the Midwest that have not reached the 90 percent mark for soybean harvest,” Rippey said. “Those are Missouri at 79 percent and Ohio at 87 percent. That Missouri number is actually ahead of average and Missouri saw a real nice gain of 19 percentage points during the week. That’s because a lot of the soybeans in Missouri are double cropped after the winter wheat comes out. Ohio is the only state of those lower states reporting behind average progress. Again, it’s just a waiting game there waiting for the crop to be ready to harvest.”
Iowa’s topsoil moisture condition rated 16 percent very short, 36 percent short, 48 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 23 percent very short, 36 percent short, 41 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.