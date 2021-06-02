(KMAland) -- Iowa farmers have finished up corn planting and soybeans will be done soon as well.
The weekly Crop Progress Report on Tuesday showed Iowa’s corn planting at 100% complete. Corn emergence reached 87%, five days ahead of the five-year average. Iowa’s corn condition rated 81% good to excellent.
Meanwhile, 93% of the state’s soybean crop has been planted, 12 days ahead of normal. Farmers in southeast Iowa have just over one-quarter of their soybean crop remaining to be planted. Soybeans emerged reached 72%, nine days ahead of the five-year average.
USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey says Iowa is ahead of the national progress numbers.
“That is really due to the fact that is has been relatively dry,” said Rippey. “We did not have to deal with spring flooding this year. In fact, there is some drought across the northern part of the state. Some moderate drought is pretty widespread across the northern half of Iowa. There are even lingering pockets of severe drought in northwest Iowa. It’s an artifact of last summer’s drought, which never really was vanquished by winter snowfall.”
Rippey says the national corn condition ratings show positive news for the nation’s corn crop.
“More than three-quarters of the nation’s corn acreage – 76% — is rated in good/excellent conditions at the end of May,” said Rippey. “Compare that to just 4% very poor to poor. If you move over to Iowa, it’s a really good start at this point. I know there were some frosts and freezes in the far north, but overall the condition is looking good.”
The Crop Progress Report for Iowa also showed topsoil moisture levels rated 1% very short, 14% short, 76% adequate and 9% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 10% very short, 28% short, 58% adequate and 4% surplus.