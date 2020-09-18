Rise in Gas Prices
futureatlas.com/Flickr

(KMAland) -- After a very slight rally in late July and early August, oil prices have returned to their downward trends.

Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy says a lack of optimism internationally has put a cap on prices in a variety of ways, and he doesn’t see that attitude changing until a vaccine is released.

“Having a major effect on our lives, a lot behaviors have been changing, and that’s had a serious impact on demand. So, until this coronavirus issue sees some light at the end of the tunnel, I think we will continue to see prices challenged.”

Because of uncertainty, DeHaan noted that OPEC has cut their forecast for the remaining portion of 2020.

