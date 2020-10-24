(Kansas City) -- Almost three years of high water have left the Missouri River infrastructure in need of serious repairs.
The damage is making it harder for ships to transport commodities down to ports located in the south for shipping overseas. Colonel William Hannan is Commander of the Kansas City District Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Colonel Hannan says the last three years have taken a heavy toll on the Missouri River.
“What that caused, in addition to damaging several levees along the river, it caused a significant amount of damage to the structures that support navigation in the river. The river recently returned to normal flows about three weeks ago, and when that happened it dropped below the structures that took significant damage. So now, what that is causing is “shoaling,” which is low spots in the river.”
Missouri Representative Sam Graves and Senator Roy Blunt joined Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and other colleagues in sending a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers asking for additional funding for projects that will improve safety and navigation on the Lower Missouri River. Hannan says the Corps is already hard at work trying to improve the situation.
“We have our internal Corps of Engineers Repair Team that is out repairing structures in the critical areas, and we have two contracted teams that are out repairing structures right now in the most critical areas. In addition to those repair teams, we have two-to-three survey crews on the river each day that are surveying potential problems areas; that can give information to navigators to go around, or in some cases, they’re escorting the barges through areas that have low spots to make sure they can transit safely”
Farmers, industries, and small businesses across the Midwest rely on the Missouri River to transport their goods. Hannan says the work is especially important to farmers as we head further into harvest.
“This is key, particularly right now as the harvest is beginning or has begun in some areas. And there are a lot of folks along the river that can ship goods on the barges, particularly as I talk to industry this year, there’s a lot of demand internationally for a lot of products grown right here in the Heartland, and so, that’s the importance of keeping the barge traffic running on the Missouri as it transits out of the Heartland, down the Mississippi, and then moves internationally. It’s very important. A lot of folks in this region do depend on this. We’ve seen a big increase in demand for those types of goods to be transited this way.”
The relationship between the Corps and agriculture hasn’t always been positive over the years. Hannan says the Corps is doing outreach to talk to stakeholders along the river to help improve the relationship between everyone involved along the river.
“That’s probably one of the most important things for me and I’ve been in command about a year now in the Kansas City district, both for our farmers, with our levy district along the river, and in our navigation industry and community. Their feedback is so important to us because it allows us to completely understand from their perspective what situations they’re in, whether it’s farms that are getting flooded, or from the navigation industry, what areas are you most concerned about on the river that are affecting your business. So, I’ve made it a priority of mine to make sure I get out and stay connected with all the folks on the Missouri River.”