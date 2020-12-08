(KMAland) -- The next generation of Corteva Agriscience’s trusted WideMatch herbicide is set to debut for the 2021 growing season.
WideARmatch will be the latest addition to Corteva’s cereal herbicide portfolio. Brooklynne Dalton, US product manager for cereal herbicides, says WideARmatch will offer improved, broader-spectrum control. The product is convenient to use as it is compatible with many herbicides, offering customizable tank-mix options.
“We are really excited to bring WideARmatch to the market,” Dalton said. “For farmers who trusted the power of WideMatch in the past, they will be pleased with the WideARmatch herbicide. It combines two industry leading actives – fluroxypyr and clopyralid – with our new Arylex active. That gives growers great control of kochia, marestail, and Canada thistle. So, that’s approved and ready to use. We anticipate growers applying that here in the 2021 growing season.”
Dalton explains the marketing strategy behind choosing the new product’s name.
“Kind of a fun thing behind the name WideARmatch, it’s spelled unique,” she said. “We had WideMatch. We added an ‘AR’ in the middle of WideMatch to get WideARmatch. We did that to not only represent you get a ‘wider’ weed spectrum with this product, but you also get Arylex active. The AR represents the Arylex active. It’s kind of a fun play on our legacy brand WideMatch there.”
There are many other benefits from the WideARmatch herbicide. It features a low use rate that allows more acres to be covered per gallon, potentially reducing trips across the field and saving farmers time and money. The product also is an all-in-one formulation that is stable across a wide range of temperatures, including the cold winters in the northern United States. Additionally, it is available in multiple package sizes to fit the needs of various-sized farming operations.