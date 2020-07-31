(KMAland) -- A lot has changed in 2020 due to COVID-19. One of the many things that may look different after the outbreak fades is a typical summer farm show.
Several of the nation’s most successful farm shows didn’t happen this summer because of the outbreak. A company called 7 Knots Digital is working with Farm Journal to put on its Field Days as scheduled August 25-27, but it will be more of an online event. James Karklins is President of 7 Knots Digital and he says virtual farm shows could become more of the norm rather than the exception in the near future.
“I think one of the biggest benefits for a virtual event is the ability to attract a vapor trail of leads, and it’s really important to make sure that you’re working with a platform that has robust reporting capabilities and real-time reporting portals as well, and we are certainly seeing that as a trend.”
Virtual events offer organizers the benefit of much lower out-of-pocket costs to produce.
“Virtual events are a fraction of the cost of an in-person event. We’re seeing attendance numbers are up, there are no travel restrictions right now with virtual events, and we’re seeing new delegates registering who wouldn’t have historically never traveled before, so your events can attract a global audience as well.”
Given the changes brought about by COVID-19, he says now might be a great time to look into new ways to host a farm show.
“There’s really never been a better time to provide content, engage attendees, and provide resources, and marketers have a great opportunity to leverage a virtual event as what I would say is a destination and to get more people together without having to travel across the country or the world. Virtual events also benefit from more viewers, more shares, and engagement continuing after the live event has taken place. So, you must work with a partner that offers on-demand services, that you’re not just participating in the event on the live day, you’ve got the option to participate 365 days throughout the year.”
Another trend they’re noticing is a change in the way people consume information, wanting it in more bite-sized, easy-to-understand portions. Karklins is excited about the growth of what he calls “simulated events.”
“Where you as a sponsor can customize the background, the display ads, the banners, and badges, and replicate as close as possible an in-person experience. The other benefit of flat, simulated, 3-D events is they’re being designed to specifically recreate, as close as possible, the rich experience of live conferences, along with the virtual exhibition stands, and the facilitation of meeting rooms, as well as networking events. We highly encourage looking at flat, simulated, or a 3-D event platform.”