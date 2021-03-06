(KMAland) -- Crop insurance premiums may cause farmers sticker shock this year.
There are three reasons the price will be higher. First, there's the option to add E-C-O to the policies which cover income on an acre of corn or soybeans. ECO stands for Enhanced Coverage Option and can push the income insurance to 90 or 95 percent. It's new, and University of Illinois ag economist Gary Schnitkey says it is worth considering.
That's reason one the premium will be higher. Reasons two and three have to do with the higher price of commodities. Here's Schnitkey using the premium calculator available for download from the farmdoc website. He's put in a McLean County, Illinois farm.
“So, last year for example. and I'm given you an 85% RP product, last year that would have been $12.70. This year it would be $26.27 with a projected price of $4.88 and volatility of .24. If we had the same volatility as last year and that projected price (4.88), the RP premium would only go up to $16 per acre. So, $10 more because of volatility increases. It does the same thing to ECO. So, last year for a $3.88 price and .15 volatility a 90% ECO product would cost $6.44 and $4.88/.24 it cost $11.90. A little less than double.”
Last year when the crop insurance price for corn was $3.88 a bushel it cost $12.70 an acre to insure the example McLean County farm to 85% using an RP product. This year that same coverage level using a $4.88 corn price is about double, projected near $26, and if you add the ECO product to push the coverage to 90% it will cost around $38 an acre.