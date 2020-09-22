(KMAland) -- The 2020 corn harvest is off to a slower than expected start, according to USDA.
USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey says the weekly Crop Progress Report released Monday afternoon showed the US corn crop is 8 percent harvested, behind expectations but too early to be concerned.
“That’s two points behind the five-year average of 10 percent, but ahead of last year’s 6 percent,” Rippey said. “Looking at the Midwest, specifically, Missouri leads that region with 13 percent of its corn harvest, but we have had some wet weather in parts of the state that has slowed down harvest. 26 percent is the five-year average for Missouri.”
“Meanwhile to the west,” he continued, “Nebraska getting off to a quick start. They are the only other Midwest state to reach double digits at this point in the corn harvest at 10 percent on September 20th. That’s ahead of the five-year average of 4 percent.”
Rippey says the crop progress report showed corn quality has improved slightly.
“Corn condition showing its first increase in many weeks, going all the way back into the early part of summer,” Rippey said. “Currently now 61 percent of the corn rated good/excellent. That’s up one percentage point from last week. 14 percent is very poor/poor and that is a one point decrease from last week.”
Rippey adds soybeans were holding mostly steady on quality. US soybean harvest is 6 percent complete, on pace with the historical average.
“Just a very slight change in the overall condition (for soybeans). 63 percent good/excellent and that is unchanged from last week,” he said. “10 percent very poor/poor and that’s down one point from last week. So overall, just a net very slight improvement in the soybean condition.”
According to USDA, Iowa has the nation’s highest amount of very poor/poor ratings because of the August 10th derecho and pockets of drought.