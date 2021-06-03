During National Dairy Month, the Dairy Checkoff is showcasing its marketing efforts to reach the next generation – Generation Z.
Generation Z is comprised of the age group of 10 to 23 years old. According to Barb O’Brien – president of Dairy Management, Inc. – the National Dairy Checkoff has been working to find new ways to tap into the valuable Gen Z audience. These efforts have been ongoing for the past several years. She says this is a tech-savy, social network-based age bracket who no longer uses traditional media to get an industry’s message.
“They have massive spending power, an estimated 100-billion dollars, and they have mostly grown up online,” said O’Brien. “We are actively testing new programs, new partners, new vehicles, and new messages, to ensure that dairy is staying relevant and that our content is resonant.”
One program that taps into Gen Z’s love of gaming is called “Beat the Lag.” It captures the attention of gamers and shows how dairy products can meet their wellness needs. Dairy Management, Inc. is partnering with viral gaming influencers like Jordan Maron who streams on YouTube and Twitch. Maron says he helps share the message that dairy foods can provide an energy boost and a tasty pick-me-up during long stretches online.
“The goal is to inform the Gen Z audience that dairy is protein packed and can help fuel you up whether you’re going to be gaming or you’re going to be doing homework, work, whatever it is in your day-to-day life,” said Maron.
The Dairy Checkoff says more than 90 percent of Gen Z plays video games. Gen Z dairy farmer Nevin Lemos of California feels the program is a perfect way to reach the next generation of dairy consumers.
“I think it’s definitely very important to work with people like Jordan due to their influence in Gen Z,” said Lemos. “If gaming is something that resonates with Gen Z, then I think that’s a good place to put our focus.”
For more information, visit usdairy.com/beatthelag.