(KMAland) -- An important deadline is quickly approaching for farmers who suffered crop quality loss due to natural disaster.
The USDA announced in January the Quality Loss Adjustment Program which will provide financial assistance to farmers who suffered crop quality loss due to drought, excessive moisture, flooding, snowstorms, tornadoes or other natural disasters in 2018 or 2019. Elizabeth Walker with the Farm Service Agency says interested farmers must apply through their local county USDA Service Center.
"This program is for producers who suffered a minimum of 5% quality loss that was related to a disaster in 2018 or 2019," said Walker. "If it sounds like you might be affected by this, you can call your office and they'll be able to answer some of your questions."
In order to qualify, Walker says producers must meet a number of criteria and demonstrate that a natural disaster affected their crop quality.
"You will need to show verifiable evidence such as settlement sheets that prove your quality loss, as well as a direct correlation to a disaster event," said Walker. "If your settlement sheet doesn't specify the event, we will just need a statement from you or the elevator that explains what the damage was. At this time, we're not sure what the payment rate is going to be. That's going to be determined after all of the national applications have been submitted. The deadline to apply for this program will be March 5th."
For more information or to apply for the program, contact your local county FSA office or you can call a USDA hotline for one-on-one help at (877) 508-8364.