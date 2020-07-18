Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.