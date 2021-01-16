(KMAland) -- Last year certainly was not easy, especially when it comes to making important decisions that impact your farm or ranch.
Kevin Ochsner, owner of Agcellerate Consulting Company and host of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association television program, Cattlemen to Cattlemen, assured American Angus Association® members at the 137th Angus Annual Meeting in Kansas City, Missouri, that there is power behind the decisions that drive our future.
“Ochsner: A bend in the road is not the end of the road unless you fail to make the turn – and I believe that as businesspeople and breeders there are constant challenges and changes in the marketplace that are creating bends in the road.”
Anticipating anything in 2020 has been almost impossible. But Ochsner says, “It’s critically important that we take a look at the landscape in front of us and try to anticipate the kinds of issues and trends that may be shaping our collective futures."
“Some of those trends that I think are critically important for the beef industry, I do believe the ramifications of COVID could have some long term both positive and negative impacts for the beef industry. One thing is clear and that is that consumers love meat – they have demonstrated that through this experience. Another topic that I think is going to be critical to the cattle industry at-large which is the issue of sustainability. As breeders trying to determine what traits we are selecting for, I think that it is going to be important that we keep that in mind because moving forward we are going to see a lot more measurement done relative to environmental footprint of the beef cattle industry. We are already producing as much beef with 33% fewer cattle then we had in the 1970’s. But certainly, things like fertility making sure a cow has a calf every year and weans a calf every year, focusing on efficiency and efficient beef yield I think are all things that we will have to continue to focus on in addition to our continued quest to give consumers a great eating experience to a high-quality product.”
Aside from the unpredictability of this year Ochsner remains optimistic.
“I am optimistic long term about the cattle industry. I use the example of Captain Sullenberger who landed the plane in the Hudson. One of the things that he said in his book is that we need to be a long-term optimist and a short-term realist – and I think that is pretty good advice for the cattle industry today. There are some hurdles and some things that we are going to navigate next year depending on the economy and employment rates and restaurant openings and closings and so forth, but I think long-term we are in a really good space. People have tasted and had an experience at retail that they are going to demand in the future, and I think that is very positive news for the beef industry and the Angus breed specifically. People really are learning to cook at home more, and they are finding that their dollar goes farther. So, I think we are maybe creating new habits. Perhaps the most exciting thing is what I see on the trade front. It does appear that Asia’s economy is coming back, there is more restaurant traffic and our hope in the beef industry really that we really relies our ability to crack open those foreign markets.”
