(Des Moines) -- Iowa producers may have more to worry about than just rebuilding bins or low corn prices this harvest.
Farmers work all the growing season to maximize yield, that is to get as many bushels per acre as possible. But this year, the bushels produced from storm or drought damaged fields may not earn as much because of low quality grain.
Every bushel of high-quality corn weighs around 56 pounds or so. Thanks to a process called test weight, grain handlers can find more about the corn they choose to buy.
Dr. Charles Hurburgh is with the Iowa Grain Quality Initiative, he says low quality grain comes with risk.
"The lower the test weight is, besides being lower value in some way to an end user, it also doesn't store well, it gets moldy faster, it breaks up when you handle it, more."
To look at quality, you determine how much grain can fit into a bushel, the more you can put in, the denser it is and more likely to have good nutrient value or soundness.
There will always be fields that had a hard time over the season and produce low quality grain, normally that can be mixed up with better quality grain to spread out the risk.
Hurburgh says there are only a few events that could impact grain quality statewide: a hailstorm or freeze in August are two, but this year, millions of acres of crops in Iowa were damaged by the high speed winds of a derecho and destroyed a month before maximum maturity.
"Test weight could be a real big determinant of the total value to a farmer, much more so than in a normal year when this type of situation is rare. We don't get this kind of low test weight, immature grain very often."
Crop loss is referred in insurance terms to loss in physical production, so not as many bushels. Quality loss means there were different damages, in the latter case, Hurburgh says adjusters can take the value that was lost and convert it to equal amounts of bushels by taking a percent of the discount.
"But that's only for the purposes of calculating an insurance settlement, typically the market will apply one or more discount factors to account for the fact that users down the line won't be able to do as much with the grain as they would with normal."
This year, most farmers in Iowa will see some sort of an effect because of the derecho. And some really low test weight grain, say ten pounds lighter per bushel than normal, may well be rejected by a grain elevator. It would pose too much of a risk to damage better grain or it could even break apart.
In that case, there are only two options: getting crop insurance to pass it off as zero value or go to livestock producers.
"A cattle feeder most likely, that can handle with appropriate nutritional calculations can handle low quality material, cattle are very tolerant to that sort of thing. And that probably, if there's a market, that'll be it."
Ultimately Hurburgh says it's better for everyone to take that bad quality grain out of the market.