(Atlantic) -- A KMAland farmer says she remains optimistic about the future of the agriculture industry despite the current challenges it's facing.
Denise O'Brien is a vegetable farmer near Atlantic and is the founder of the Women, Food and Agriculture Network, a national organization that aims to empower women producers and promote healthy food and farming systems. O'Brien participated in a forum hosted by the Iowa Farmers Union Wednesday, where she was asked about her work in mentoring the farmers of the future.
"I'm pleased to be mentoring them and it's a two-way street," said O'Brien. "I learn a lot from them -- especially about technology and new techniques in gardening and farming."
The USDA's 2017 Census of Agriculture says the average age of primary producers sits at 59.4 years old. With many farmers nearing retirement age, O'Brien says it's important that the industry grows and nurtures up-and-coming farmers.
"I can remain optimistic, but I can see where it's very, very difficult for young people who are getting into things," said O'Brien. "It's a struggle. I see a young family north of us and I tell her that I sure wish I would have had somebody like me be a mentor to me when we started farming almost 40 years ago. Not that it makes her life any easier, but it's sure nice being able to share."
Through WFAN, O'Brien has had the opportunity to host a number of women on her farm to learn about the business. Even for those who decided not to pursue farming, O'Brien says there are lessons to be learned on the farm.
"Many people who have been through the farm have not gone into farming, but they've carried what they've learned into their life," said O'Brien. "They've internalized so many things that we as farmers know. What I really love about farming is having that alone time to articulate, to think things out and to be able to articulate things."
Aside from price issues for commodities -- which is affecting the industry regardless of age -- O'Brien says land access and the cost of acquiring land is a huge hurdle for those who want to break into the industry.
"People think corporations are owning land, but corporations own the people who own the land, with the consolidation of the grain industry and the meat industry and all of that," said O'Brien. "Those are issues that we just have to work on for the future to be able to make it more fair."
In 2000, O'Brien was inducted into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame. She continues to farm using organic practices near Atlantic. The full forum can be heard below.