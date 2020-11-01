(Kansas City) -- The European Union and the U.S. have talked for a long time about getting a trade deal done. However, the two countries have stark differences in their policies toward food production, which continues to be a stumbling block.
Outgoing Deputy Secretary of the USDA Stephen Censky spoke at the recent Ag Outlook Forum hosted by the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City and Agri-Pulse. He talks about some of the differences in food production policies.
“Whereas under the U.S. approach, we want, welcome, and want to bring on innovation and new technologies; in the EU, their strategy is about taking technologies away from farmers; about taking crop-protection products away from farmers; about taking animal therapy drugs away from farmers. We really think that’s going to have disastrous results, and we think a far better way to go is to welcome technology.”
Censky says the EU policy toward food production makes it very difficult to do business with them.
“If EU farmers don’t have access to technologies, as Secretary Perdue has said, they’re more likely to want to have trade protection because they won’t be able to compete. Even worse than that, the EU has a history of exporting their beliefs, or imposing them on those that want to do business with them. Think about the impacts in the Middle East and Africa and Southeast Asia, of denying farmers access to technologies.”
Gregg Doud is the Chief Agricultural Trade Negotiator with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office. During remarks at the same event, Doud says the EU’s food policy will make it difficult to feed a rapidly growing population around the world.
“We are not going to let the EU send a message to Africa or anywhere else in the world that this is the direction to head. We have a lot of people in the world to feed and we’re going to need that technology. And we’ve got to help people understand that this is the way forward, for us and for them”
The European Commission says its Farm to Fork Strategy is at the heart of the European Green Deal, which aims to make food systems “fair, healthy, and environmentally friendly.” Doud is blunt in his assessment of the European Green Deal.
“Don’t let these guys lead you astray with their mentality and their thinking in Europe. It won’t work, and I don’t understand for the life of me why they think this is the future of agriculture in the world; it just isn’t.”