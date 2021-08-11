(Thayer) -- Officials with the Iowa DNR are investigating a manure spill in rural Union County.
The DNR says Iowa Select Farms reported a spill six miles south of Thayer on Monday night. The spill occurred after workers on the farm pumped manure into a nearly full storage tank at one of their sow facilities. Farm staff said the manure was supposed to be pumped into another tank, but a valve was left closed.
Iowa Select estimates around 10,000 gallons of manure spilled into a small tributary of Grand River. Iowa Select dammed the tributary and trapped pooled liquid before it reached Grand River. Farm staff are working with the DNR to pump manure from the pool and land apply it. Field tests show elevated ammonia levels behind the dam, but no impact or fish kill on Grand River.
The DNR says it will monitor cleanup efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action.