(Des Moines) -- Drought now covers 99 percent of Iowa, according to the latest data from the US Drought Monitor.
Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says drought continues to expand in Iowa. The Drought Monitor on Thursday showed that the D3, or extreme drought, in west-central Iowa has now spread even further west and crossed into Nebraska.
“When you see D3 drought you will see big agricultural impacts, especially in corn and beans,” Glisan said. “What we were seeing is that west-central corridor is also where the August 10th derecho moved through. I had been field scouting in that part of the state in May, June, and July. I had been seeing the deterioration in the corn and beans, especially the corn. When you get into that D3 range, you start to fire those leaves at and below the ear level. You also see exposed roots. In soybeans, the leaves flip.”
Glisan says there are several other agricultural and conservation impacts as a result of extreme drought.
“You start to see farm ponds diminish,” Glisan said. “You will see streams with their stream flow lower given that you don’t have rainfall occurring. Additionally, subsoil moisture is starting to diminish really fast, so having timely rainfall events as we get into fall will help recharge for next season.”
Last week, 96 percent of the state was impacted by drought. Glisan says that number continues to rise week-to-week.
“It went up slightly to 99 percent, so we’re now knocking on 100 percent’s door,” Glisan said. “This is the widest coverage of D0 to D3 since August 27, 2013.”
The latest US Drought Monitor can be found here.