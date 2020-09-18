(Des Moines) -- Finally, some good news regarding drought conditions in Iowa.
The US Drought Monitor released Thursday showed significant improvement in areas of the state that were previously impacted by severe and extreme drought, according to state climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan.
“We did see improvement over the last two weeks,” Glisan said. “If we look at this depiction from this week, we saw much of the state seeing a category or two improvement – most notably that D3 region in west-central Iowa was upgraded to D2 given the amount of rainfall that we saw over the last 10 days.”
Dr. Glisan says the drought in Iowa came on relatively fast after a wet Fall in 2019 and a great planting window in mid-to-late April.
“August will go down at the third driest August in 148 years of records,” he said. “Summertime will go down as the 17th driest. We did have a pretty extended amount of dryness, especially in western Iowa, that did creep into eastern Iowa in August and towards the first part of September.”
The widespread rain showers last week helped improve conditions. With the bulk of harvest coming up quick, Dr. Glisan takes a look at the upcoming weather patterns, which show warm and dry conditions in the short-term.
“In terms of agriculture and harvest and field work, these would be ideal conditions,” Glisan said. “Looking forward into October, our outlooks are also showing elevated chances of warmer and dryer conditions, so that’s an extension of what we are seeing in the short-term. Again, harvest-wise that would be ideal and great news for our farmers.”
The latest US Drought Monitor can be viewed here. For more information on weather outlooks from Glisan’s office, visit the Iowa Climatology Bureau’s webpage, or you can contact Glisan by calling 515-281-8981.