(Des Moines) -- The US Drought Monitor on Thursday once again showed little change for Iowa on the weekly report.
This week’s map shows essentially the same drought coverage that Iowa has seen over the last couple of weeks. Far northwest Iowa is still experiencing D3, or extreme, drought conditions. That pocket of coverage includes Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Dickinson, and Osceola counties. The rest of the western half of the state is either in D2 severe drought, or D1 moderate drought.
Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan tells the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network that the only improvement the last few weeks has been slight downgrades in southeastern Iowa where D0, or abnormal dry, conditions were occurring.
“This time of year it’s a slower drought process,” Glisan said. “We’re getting into the driest part of the year for Iowa. December, January, and February are typically our driest season. We don’t generally see a lot of change.”
“If we get a large winter system,” he continued, “that could help improvement, especially across western Iowa where we do see the possibility of some rain and snow. Depending on the totals we get, that could give us some improvement next week. But yes, this time of year it’s a slower improvement, degradation type of thing.”
The map showed D0 abnormal dryness occurring on a line from north-central Iowa down through south-central Iowa. The majority of eastern Iowa is no longer experiencing drought or dryness. Glisan noted the main concern continues to be subsoil recharge for the upcoming spring planting season.
The latest US Drought Monitor can be viewed here.