(KMAland) -- Scattered rain showers the week of July 13th helped improve the drought outlook for parts of southern Iowa.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday morning showed some recovery across the southern and southwest corner of the state from recent rainfall. The majority of western Iowa is still in moderate drought conditions, while a section of west-central Iowa remains under the D2 level of intensity, or severe drought.
State Climatologist Justin Glisan tweeted that there is an estimated 913,633 Iowans in the drought region. He recently told the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network that distant forecasts hinted at possible rain relief across western Iowa.
“We do anticipate moving into August with those warmer than average conditions continuing,” Glisan said. “Precipitation wise, we have seen signals where we’re seeing a shift in the storm track. We are seeing a shift south from where the storm track has been over Minnesota.”
“If you don’t have enough subsoil moisture or low-level humidity,” he continued, “you can’t pop up these thunderstorms that give us these beneficial rainfalls. Now that we’ve started to see rain creep into these drier parts of the state, that does increase our chances of these scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons given these conditions. So, the outlooks are showing elevated signals for near-normal conditions, or slightly elevated for wetter conditions – which would be excellent.”
For the national weather outlook, USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey says the odds are tilted towards hot weather nationwide.
“The strongest likelihood of hot conditions will extend from the Eastern Corn Belt, into the Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Northeast,” Rippey said. “The week two outlook for rainfall shows not much deviation from normal values. We do expect the odds tilted towards wetness in the Upper Midwest, and in the area extending from the Western Gulf Coast region into the Middle Mississippi Valley, and then parts of the Southwest.”
“Meanwhile, drier than normal conditions are expected in a couple areas,” Rippey added. “That includes the Northwest, northern and central Rockies, and much of southern Florida.”
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor data can be found here.