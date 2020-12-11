(Greenfield) -- While dry weather is not usually ideal for growing soybeans, it did provide organic crops at an Iowa State Extension and Outreach research farm with a break from weed pressure.
The Neely-Kinyon Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm south of Greenfield features a 17-acre block of 40 quarter-acre plots, with several utilized for a long-term organics rotation study overseen by Dr. Kathleen Delate of Iowa State University. Randy Breach is an agricultural specialist at the research farm. He says dry weather this growing season helped ease the usual weed problems with the organic crops.
"This year was very unique to me as far as organics," said Breach. "This was a year that for weed control was really excellent. That basically was because of the dry weather. We were able to plant and then we were able to regularly hoe and cultivate in a timely manner. Usually, we're in between rainy spells and so forth and those weeds get away from us."
Breach says the organic soybeans, in particular, did well with the decreased weed pressure.
"This year was really interesting to see how clean the soybeans were," said Breach. "Usually, for organics, everybody knows that weeds can be a little bit of a problem."
In addition to the organic soybeans, Breach says the farm grew a number of organics for research.
"We have some organic grapes that is run by Kathleen," said Breach. "She also has an organic vegetable plot that she has using rye as a cover crop and then rolling that rye as a mat for weed control. That's been going on for several years too."
The farm also grows conventional crops for study, as well as cover crops and sorghum for biomass research. For more information on the Neely-Kinyon Research Farm, call (712) 769-2402.