(Des Moines) -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says early estimates show Monday's derecho storm could have impacted up to 10 million acres of agricultural land.
The storm -- which moved through South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio -- left a trail of destruction in parts of the nation's corn belt. In a press conference Tuesday, Naig said the damage to crops is widespread.
"If you look at the swath of the storm, we estimate that it impacted roughly one-third of the state," said Naig. "If you consider that we have around 30 million acres of agricultural land in the state -- that's not all row crop acreage, about 23.5-24 million of that is row crop -- but if you look at the 30 million agriculture acres in the state, that would mean roughly 10 million was potentially impacted by that storm as it moved across the state."
The derecho -- which packed straightline winds in excess of 100 mph -- formed Monday morning in southeastern South Dakota, according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan.
"We have a consolidation of thunderstorms that occurs," said Glisan. "As they move east, they start to put down pretty heavy winds. As the winds are put down, they do cause agricultural damage, but also structural damage."
Glisan says the most intense areas of the storm were in the central part of the state.
"As the line moves past Carroll, that's where we started to see rapid intensification," said Glisan. "That's where we have wind damage -- both agriculture and structural. The National Weather Service will do continued field excursions to look at damage and just to get an idea on the extent of the wind event."
Nearly one million homes and businesses were left without power Monday evening and Tuesday morning. As for the crop, Naig says farmers will spend the next several days working with their insurance agents and agronomists to assess the damage.
"This next week will tell us a lot about the fate of the crop," said Naig. "There's a lot of corn that's laying down. Some of that corn will still make a crop, it will be able to stand up and still produce. Other parts of the crop will in fact be damaged and not be able to be harvested."
The USDA says Iowa farmers planted nearly 14 million acres of corn this year.