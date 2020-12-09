(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Farmers Union kicked off its annual state convention last week.
This year’s attendees are enjoying the activities from the comfort of their own homes as the event is being conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his opening address, Iowa Farmers Union president Aaron Lehman looked back at the organization’s successes in 2020. While it was a challenging year because of the pandemic, Lehman was happy that IFU expanded its efforts for education and outreach.
“One of the big things going on is we have some Iowans in the NFU Beginning Farmer Institute,” Lehman said. “Beth Hoffman and Tyler Lane are participating in this year’s event with farmers from around the country. It’s a small, but very dedicated group that is learning, listening, and sharing all about different farm operations and the critical things that are needed to have success in our farms and rural areas.”
Lehman says IFU was very proud to establish a partnership with Farm Aid in 2020 to provide disaster relief grants to Iowa farmers.
“These grants might be related to economic circumstances to overcome with COVID or the derecho,” Lehman said. “So far, we have awarded 122 grants and $61,000. We’re very proud to be working with Iowa partners. If you are in financial need, or if you know of a farm family in financial need, please reach out to us. Farm Aid and our Iowa partners have made this process very easy.”
Lehman says IFU is still reviewing and accepting applications for the disaster relief grants. More information on the Iowa Farmers Union and its annual state convention can be found online at iowafarmersunion.org.