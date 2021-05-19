(KMAland) -- Iowa farmers are putting the finishing touches on the 2021 spring planting season.
The weekly crop progress report late Monday afternoon shows planting of Iowa’s expected corn crop is winding down at 94% complete, almost two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Only farmers in west central Iowa have over 10% of their corn crop left to plant. During the week ending May 16th, corn emergence jumped 30 percentage points to 52%, four days ahead of normal.
The report also says 83% of the soybean crop has been planted, 18 days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in southeast Iowa have approximately one-third of their soybean crop left to plant. Twenty-four percent of the expected soybean crop has emerged, one week ahead of normal.
USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey has the latest details on corn planting progress around the nation.
“Over the last three weeks, almost two-thirds of the U.S. intended corn acreage has been planted,” said Rippey. “We saw anywhere from 20 to 29 percent planted during the week ending May 16th in four Northern states: the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Michigan.”
Rippey also has the latest soybean planting outlook for the country.
“We have seen just over half – 53% — of the U.S. soybean intended acreage planted over the last three weeks,” said Rippey. “Our best (soybean) planting progress during the week ending May 16th came across many of those Northern Corn Belt states once again.”
The Iowa Crop Progress Report additionally showed 88% of the state’s oat crop has emerged with some reports of oats headed. Iowa’s oat conditions rated 61% good to excellent.
Iowa’s hay condition rating was 54% good to excellent. Some farmers have started their first cutting of alfalfa. Pasture condition rated 42% good to excellent. No problems with livestock were reported.