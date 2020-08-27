(Des Moines) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst used a national speech Wednesday night to tout President Trump as the right leader for farmers.
Ernst delivered recorded remarks during the Republican National Convention in which she praised the administration's response to the August 10th derecho that slammed a large portion of the state. Ernst says Trump's rollback of the Waters of the United States rule was a big win for the state's producers.
"For years, I've worked closely with the President for farmers and across the country," said Ernst. "We scrapped Obama and Biden's punishing Waters of the United States rule, which would have regulated about 97% of land in Iowa, in some cases, even puddles. It would have been a nightmare for farmers."
Ernst and Trump have gone back and forth in the past over the Renewable Fuel Standard and waiver enforcement from the EPA. During Trump's visit to Iowa this month, Ernst got him to commit to personally intervening with the waiver process. She also pointed to his approval of E-15 sales year-round as a positive for the state's farmers.
"I can't recall an administration more hostile to farmers than Obama-Biden, unless you count the Biden-Harris ticket," said Ernst. "The Democratic Party of Joe Biden is pushing this so-called Green New Deal. If given power, they would essentially ban animal agriculture and eliminate gas-powered cars. It would destroy the agriculture industry, not just here in Iowa, but throughout the country."
Ernst also praised the administration's work on a trade deal with Japan and the USMCA. She says Trump is an ally to farmers in the White House.
"This election is a choice between two very different paths: freedom, prosperity and economic growth under a Trump-Pence administration," said Ernst. "Or, the Biden-Harris path paved by liberal coastal elites and radical environmentalists, an America where farmers are punished, jobs are destroyed and taxes crush the middle class."
Ernst is locked in a battle for re-election against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, who released her own video ahead of Ernst's speech. Greenfield says Ernst has not lived up to her promise of holding people in Washington, D.C. accountable.
"Instead of relief for working families, she passed a tax bill that gave huge handouts to the biggest corporations -- increasing our national debt by $2 trillion," said Greenfield. "Instead of looking out for seniors, she wants to privatize the social security system and go behind closed doors to gut social security. And instead of protecting our health care, she voted repeatedly to end the Affordable Care Act, gut your protections pre-existing conditions and Medicaid expansion, which has been a lifeline for our hospitals."
The latest poll from Public Policy Polling says Greenfield holds a three-point lead over Ernst, while a poll from Monmouth University earlier this month says Ernst has a one-point lead in the race.