(Des Moines) — Republican Incumbent Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic Challenger Theresa Greenfield are battling over their records when it comes to promoting ethanol.
Last week, Greenfield called on EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to resign as the renewable fuels industry faces pressure in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Greenfield criticized Ernst for voting to confirm Wheeler to the post.
"She voted to put a fossil fuel lobbyist at the head of the EPA, knowing that they would put the interests of the fossil fuel industry and big oil first and foremost," said Greenfield.
Ernst touted her record on ethanol this week, saying she’s been working on the issue since her time in the state legislature.
"When I was the state senator representing one of the most rural districts, this was an important issue for us," said Ernst. "I have never left rural Iowa, other than time for military service when I was away from Iowa. This is something I know, I understand and have been involved in literally for at least a decade or better in elected service."
Ernst — who is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee — says she will hold up the nomination of a deputy administrator in the EPA until she gets an answer on more possible waivers that could sink biofuel demand. Ernst says Greenfield doesn’t have the same track record when it comes to biofuels.
"I'm glad that she's finally paying attention to the RFS," said Ernst. "Good for her, but it's a little bit late. I have been engaged in this for at least a decade. I'm glad that she is -- because of politics -- finally just paying attention to it."
Greenfield disagrees, saying she’s been talking about growing problems for farmers for years.
"I've been talking about the Ernst ethanol waivers since I launched this campaign," said Greenfield. "I've been talking about the fact that net farm income is down 75% since 2013 here in Iowa and bankruptcy rates are at an eight-year high. I talk about it because it's personal to me. I grew up during the farm crisis. My family's fortunes were changed significantly. They had to sell their crop dusting business. They had to sell their hogs. They never farmed again. All five of us kids left the rural area."
Ernst had threatened to call for Wheeler’s resignation last fall, but backed off after the Trump Administration approved the sale of E15 year-round.
"This was done with President Trump and it is something that in eight years of the Obama/Biden administration and with a Democratic Senate, they couldn't get done," said Ernst. "Eight years and they couldn't get it done."
Greenfield says Ernst has accepted more than $420,000 in donations from oil-back corporate political action committees.
"Senator Joni Ernst is beholden to her corporate PAC donors," said Greenfield. "She has took donations from Exxon, Marathon, Chevron and others. It starts with not accepting any corporate PAC donations and being in a position as an elected leader, to put the needs of your state very first and foremost when you're at the decision-making table in the United States Senate."
Ethanol policy is expected to be a key issue in the race for Ernst’s seat. The latest polling from the Des Moines Register and Mediacom shows Greenfield holds a 3% lead in the race. That edge is within the margin of error for the poll.