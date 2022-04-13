(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says an announcement allowing E15 sales this summer is welcome news.
The Red Oak Republican -- along with fellow Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley -- have long pushed the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the sale of the higher ethanol blend year-round. President Biden was in Iowa Tuesday to announce an emergency waiver that will allow the fuel to be sold this summer in an effort to ease gas prices. In an interview with the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Ernst says the temporary waiver buys time for lawmakers to work on a permanent fix.
"It does allow us some more time to continue working on legislation," said Ernst. "What we would like to see is the codification or the passage of a law that would be put into place that would make sure E15 continues to be available year-round on into the future."
During his speech, Biden said blending more ethanol into the country's fuel supply -- along with releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve -- would help offset shortfalls from a boycott of Russian oil. Ernst says Iowa's farmers are ready and able to fill needs in the nation's fuel supply.
"We know that it can readily available," said Ernst. "Our producers have stated that they can step up and fill any sort of gap that might be left if we are cutting off Russian oil. I think it's a very good message that the president recognizes the role that agriculture can play in combatting the high prices at the pump."
In addition to educating the public on the benefits of biofuels, Ernst says she continues to work on educating members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.
"With E15 and those higher blends of ethanol, we know that we are immediately reducing the carbon footprint of our vehicles by using those types of blends," said Ernst. "It is a large education process that we have with Americans. For Senator Grassley and I, it seems to be an education process with members of Congress. There's a lot of misinformation out there, but we do know that -- even with E15 -- immediately you'll see the benefits to the Earth's carbon footprint."
In 2019, President Donald Trump moved to make year-round E15 available permanently, however, that move was blocked by a federal court judge.