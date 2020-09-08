(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst remains hopeful that a coronavirus relief package will be worked out in congress.
Congress failed to pass a COVID-19 relief bill before the August recess, which increased frustration among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Ernst hopes the Senate will be able to find a clear path forward as it returns from the summer break.
“In the Senate, we are working diligently on a targeted COVID-19 relief package and one that we hope Speaker Pelosi will agree to,” Ernst told KMA Radio. “Of course, support is in there for agriculture, support for childcare, which is something I have worked extensively on, and we want to make sure we are providing that relief to Iowans.”
As the stalemate continues over coronavirus relief at the federal level, congressional leadership from Iowa has been confident biofuels will be included in any upcoming aid deal. Ernst echoed that support.
“What we have included now is a $20 billion fund that would go to the USDA secretary, Secretary Perdue,” Ernst said. “It does allow some discretion that they can use those dollars for biofuels. Senator Grassley and I have gone a step further and we have a plan that would reimburse biofuels producers for feed stock, due to the decreased demand during this COVID-19 pandemic. So, we have that offered for discussion as well.”
While it’s clear more aid is needed for ethanol and biofuels in Iowa, the industry did receive some help at the state level last month when Governor Kim Reynolds allocated roughly $100 million of $1.25 billion of federal CARES Act relief funds for a range of agricultural programs. Two of the seven programs supported Iowa’s renewable fuels industry.