(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst hopes the 2023 Farm Bill addresses increasing foreign ownership of property in the country.
During a town hall last week, Ernst was asked about what could be done to curb foreign entities from purchasing farmland in the country. This Fall, Ernst and three other senators -- including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley -- introduced legislation that would add new criteria to reviews of transactions by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, requiring that they consider the impact to America's food and agricultural systems. Ernst says that is one step to strengthening the nation's food supply.
"This is one avenue where I hope I can have a direct impact," said Ernst. "Obviously, we can work with the different entities or individuals involved at the (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) level, but then also having state laws put in place further will strengthen that."
Another avenue Ernst is exploring is using the upcoming renewal of the Farm Bill -- which takes place this year. She says foreign investment in U.S. land is growing.
"If you add up all of the foreign-owned property in the United States, the total acres is larger than the state of Tennessee," said Ernst.
Aside from buying up valuable farmland, Ernst says the location of the foreign transactions is cause for concern.
"We've seen this where the Chinese are coming in and buying valuable ag land across the Midwest," said Ernst. "You have others who are buying different types of properties. The Chinese came in and bought property around a military installation in North Dakota. These are things that we need to be aware of and prohibit those types of actions."
According to the latest numbers from the USDA, around 3% of all privately held ag land in the country is foreign-owned. Ernst says the key in crafting any sort of legislation will be having the correct review process in place to ensure bad actors are eliminated from the process.
"We're not talking about the really nice Canadian couple that would like to buy a home on Lake Okoboji, that's not what we're talking about," said Ernst. "We're talking about others that might have more nefarious intentions as they are coming and purchasing land in the United States."
The current Farm Bill -- which includes programs like grants and loans to producers, as well as food security programs like SNAP -- is set to expire at the end of September.