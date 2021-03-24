(KMAland) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has introduced new legislation that would create a publicly accessible database documenting the carbon emissions associated with all fossil fuel-powered travel by the president, vice president, and executive branch political appointees.
In her most recent conference call with reporters, Senator Ernst touted her new bill called the Executive Branch Emissions Transparency Act. She said the goal of the bill is to “expose the hypocrisy of government officials who are targeting fossil fuels while they themselves rely on fossil fuel-powered transportation.”
“Like President Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry who just finished a trip to Europe on the taxpayer’s dime using – folks, you guessed it – fossil fuel-powered transportation,” said Ernst.
Ernst says her bill would require the executive branch to track and publicly release the amount of carbon emissions associated with all fossil fuel-powered travel.
“Iowans rely on biofuel and fossil fuels every day to get to work, run their businesses and to make a living,” Ernst said. “So, when President Biden targets these energy sources right out of the gate when his administration continues to rely on these same fossil fuels to travel – like his Climate Czar John Kerry – it’s coastal elitism and hypocrisy at its worst.”
Ernst made note that it was important for her to introduce the legislation during Sunshine Week, which is a national initiative spearheaded by the News Leaders Association to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy.
“If the Biden Administration is going to limit Iowans’ access to affordable and reliable fuels, kill thousands of American jobs, and implement heavy-handed energy regulations paid for by hardworking Iowans, taxpayers have a right to know about their blatant hypocrisy.”
The legislation is co-sponsored by Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Rick Scott of Florida.