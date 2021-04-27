(KMAland) -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig joined U.S. Senator Joni Ernst over Instagram Live on Earth Day to discuss a wide variety of ag-related topics.
One of the issues highlighted was carbon sequestration, which is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. It is one method of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with the goal of reducing global climate change. Secretary Naig told Senator Ernst carbon markets present new revenue avenues for Iowa farmers.
“I believe it’s an absolute opportunity for our farmers to continue to do the great things they are doing to take care of their land and water,” said Naig. “It will possibly generate a hope that it means revenue back to farmers while doing things right from an environmental standpoint. I believe soil health, carbon, nutrient reduction and water quality is all connected. By the way, I’m really excited about what I’m seeing in the private sector. Market driven solutions and market drivers that government doesn’t always have to be a part of. I see the private sector doing a lot to move us in the right direction.”
Carbon credits continue to be a hot topic in agriculture. Senator Ernst compared the buzz around carbon sequestration to when no-till practices were first being utilized.
“Years ago, when I was a small girl, my dad farmed corn and soybeans. Going to no-till was a really big thing then,” Ernst said. “Not to go out there and till up your land was a change in thinking, but one that our farmers embraced. As we find new technology, we find that the federal government is not forcing them to do this, but (farmers) are becoming better educated and they are doing it on their own.”
Naig made note that landscapes differ across many parts of Iowa and that there are different solutions required on those landscapes.