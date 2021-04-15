(Washington, D.C.) -- April has been proclaimed “Meat on the Table Month” in Iowa and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is pushing back against what she calls the “War on Meat.”
Senator Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, Iowa, has introduced new legislation called the TASTEE Act. In a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning, Ernst said the bill would prohibit federal agencies from establishing policies that ban serving meat for employees.
“Back in 2012, the Obama-Biden Department of Agriculture sent out an agency newsletter that would serve as a catalyst for instituting the “Meatless Monday” initiative at USDA,” Ernst said. “As you can imagine, Iowans felt grilled about that – as I did. Folks, liberal activists have a First Amendment right to say or preach what they would like, but our federal agencies shouldn’t be encouraging people to ban agricultural products at the expense of America’s hardworking farmers and producers.”
Ernst grew up on a rural family farm and says Congress should make its intention known that the U.S., “should get ‘Meatless Mondays’ and other types of activist bans against agricultural products out of our government dining halls.”
“Then it was AOC’s Green New Deal,” she said. “A core (part) of that radical plan is drastically reducing the consumption of meat. Now, it’s the Biden Administration who campaigned on continuing the left’s ‘War on Meat’ at the expense of Iowa’s and America’s hardworking farmers and producers. Folks, Mondays are tough enough. We don’t need AOC and Joe Biden making them meatless too.”
Ernst introduced the TASTEE Act along with Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas. Last month, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring April as Meat on the Table Month in support of Iowa farmers, ranchers and livestock producers.