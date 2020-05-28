(KMAland) -- The ethanol industry is prepared to go back into court after small oil refiners started using a ‘back door’ way around a federal court ruling ethanol won against EPA biofuel waivers to small oil refiners.
To say Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper can’t believe it would be an understatement—but it’s true.
Small oil refiners, trying to get around a 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling the ethanol industry won, are now asking the EPA to retroactively grant “hardship” waivers for years when compliance deadlines have now long-expired.
Cooper calls it “utterly preposterous.”
“It’s like a kid going to Santa Claus and saying, “I didn’t get the present I wanted in 2015, can you give it to me now?” It just doesn’t make sense.”
But, Cooper says his group is prepared to go back into court, if it has to, over Small Refinery Exemptions.
“I guarantee you this—if EPA grants any of these so-called ‘gap year’ SREs, we will absolutely be pursuing whatever options we need to, to make sure those exemptions are thrown out, because we don’t believe they’re legal.”
But, Energy Under Secretary Mark Menezes testified on May 20th new waiver petitions as “gap filings,” tried to establish a continuous string of exemptions “to be consistent” with the Tenth Circuit ruling.
However, Cooper claims the appellate court in Denver held that such retroactive ‘fixes’ are not legal.
Cooper was asked if he thinks the court has the power to enforce its ruling.
“It absolutely does, specifically for those refineries that operate in the Tenth Circuit. So, the big question for us and the challenge for us is, what about the other two-thirds of those small refineries that are outside the Tenth Circuit?”
Cooper says RFA would appeal to those circuits covering refineries outside the Tenth Circuit, most likely the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, if the EPA grants “gap year” waivers.