(Washington, D.C.) -- The ethanol industry is asking President Trump to put a halt to more Environmental Protection Agency ethanol waivers for small oil refiners.
The Renewable Fuels Association is taking its latest fight with the EPA and the oil industry over waivers, directly to the president. And doing so, on the first anniversary of President Trump’s visit to an Iowa ethanol plant. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy CEO Mike Jerke talks about the visit by President Trump to SIRE’s Council Bluffs plant.
“We came out of the tour and the visit with the president, and then, his remarks and remarks by others, feeling like our message was well received…a very positive experience, overall. And then of course, later, when the EPA granted additional small refinery exemptions, that did put a damper on things.”
Marking the first anniversary of that visit, Renewable Fuels Association chief Geoff Cooper wrote the president this week that, “as we told you a year ago, EPA’s waivers have caused devastating demand losses for ethanol and corn.” Adding that, if not for “your EPA” granting renewable fuel waivers, Trump’s ok of year-round E15 sales would have yielded “exponential” E15 growth and reminding him of pandemic and oil market damage to ethanol. Cooper’s tone marked a departure from earlier contacts with the president, in which he blamed just EPA for the waivers.
“Ultimately, the buck stops in the Oval Office. And I think the president is aware of this issue. He is hearing directly from refiners on this, and that’s why we are appealing directly to the president to intervene here and make sure that the RFS is faithfully enforced.”
Cooper’s letter asks the president to “please direct your EPA” to abide by the January U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that severely limited ethanol waivers, a ruling RFA charges EPA and the oil refiners are now trying to circumvent with a loophole in the ruling.