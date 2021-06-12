(KMAland) -- Weekly ethanol production and stocks data released this week shows levels are headed back towards 2019 levels. Arlen Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist for StoneX Group, Inc, says the levels indicate the market is breaking the pandemic mindset.
“Well, there's certainly evidence of that. We see much of the country opening up, we still see a reluctance to fly, although those numbers are going higher as well. We're seeing TSA numbers running around 70 to 75 percent of pre pandemic levels I should say, so that the of 2019 levels at this point. But that still means some people are driving worse they might have flown before. We still have a lot of people still working from home and not driving. So, we saw the gasoline consumption numbers get right up to 2019 levels and then this last week really fell sharply, I have a feeling that's probably an aberration in the data that'll be corrected next week.”
Suderman adds ethanol demand remains strong.
“We're seeing some solid exports, Brazil is typically our largest customer is, we shipped down to some of their ethanol deficit areas and they ship ethanol up to California where California has different standards of wanting a green ethanol so to speak. But this year, Brazil has dropped down considerably, they're still fighting the pandemic at a much worse level. And we're seeing larger exports really to Canada to India and China. So that's helping supply the demand.”
Add to that, ethanol production last week reached 15 month highs.
“Even with these corn prices, we're seeing good enough margins in order to support that. And generally the feeling that we're probably going to continue to see solid ethanol production through the summer until or unless these corn prices just really get out of hand.”
That’s Arlen Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist for StoneX Group.