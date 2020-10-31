(KMAland) -- Using drones can help farmers and their advisors evaluate their fields.
Brent Brekke, a Channel technical agronomist, has been flying a drone across Channel® product evaluation plots in Iowa to get a bird’s-eye view of product performance.
Channel emphasizes the importance of providing elite seed products to fit the field conditions and management needs of farmers. And the drone has added a new perspective to evaluating seed product performance.
Brekke says information collected through using a drone helps inform the evaluations about Channel seed products in the pre-commercial stages.
“We have the opportunity within the agronomy organization to evaluate all of our products one year before their commercial launch. The drone is allowing us to build to get aerial imagery so we can compare things like standability or stay green, and late season harvests look and things like that to our current product. So, it helps give us an idea of how they look compared to what we're selling today. That really helps give our local seedsman and growers information that they can feel comfortable with as to how that'll work on their local farms.”
Using a drone provides an enhanced perspective about a field, allowing farmers to spot any potential problems that may impact crop performance.
“Especially this year with all the drought stress that we've had, that aerial image really allows you to see how things look across the entire field. So, if you've got say a hill where you might have had more stress tolerance or a valley where maybe it had more moisture, that'll really stand out is big differences aerially that you really can't see from the front of the field so that helps farmers and customers get a better idea of what they might see come harvest time.”
Brekke says using drone is nothing new for agriculture these days, but for Channel, using a drone helps dedicated seedsmen focus on what works best on your farm.
“Our salesmen are really dedicated to spending time in the field. And not only are they doing that throughout the season but especially this time of year to learn more about our new products that we're bringing forward and how to place those, to get the best return for our customers.”
Brekke says Channel team members also focus on local product performance.
“Local product performance is really important to the Channel brand and we've really made an investment that to that point with over 150 full farm size plots across the state of Iowa we're able to get a really good handle on how these products are going to work for our customers once they’re released. And specifically, that gives our seedsman and customers’ ability to know where to place those products on their farms the next year.”
He says more information on Channel products and how they can fit into your farm is available online.
“At Channel.com we have a tab called the seed finder, and that allows growers to search by their zip code to find products that would be a good fit in their area, and they can actually select those products and compare them and see what the differences are to really figure out what would be a good fit for their farm.”
Again, visit Channel.com for more information about Channel products and to find a Channel Seedsman in your area.